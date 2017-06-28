I am writing in support of ranked-choice voting, which was passed by Mainers last November in the second-largest “yes” vote on a referendum in our state’s history.

Ranked-choice voting is a major improvement over our current system. It would give voters more choice, make candidates more civil and make elections more consensus-based. Its use would be timely for 2018, which will be another year with crowded fields for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, among other elections.

Think about it. Do you want to deal with another election where similar candidates might split the vote? Do you want to worry about an election where you might have to decide between the candidate you like best and the one who has the best chance of winning?

If you are tired of the status quo, and this type of politics, then call your state representatives and state senators. Right now, opponents in the Legislature are attempting to fully repeal the ranked-choice voting law. We cannot let this happen. Tell your elected officials in Augusta that you support ranked-choice voting and that they should do everything in their power to implement all parts of the law in time for the 2018 election cycle.

Bob Mills

Biddeford

