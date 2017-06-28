BIDDEFORD — Trevor LaBonte struck out nine over five innings and also had two hits Wednesday as Saco Bay PT/York defeated Saco & Biddeford Savings 4-2 in an American Legion baseball game at St. Louis Field.

LaBonte allowed two runs on two hits, walking one, and drove in Riley Linn with a sacrifice fly in the sixth to give Saco Bay (3-3-1) a 3-1 lead. Thomas Carr added two hits for Saco Bay against Saco & Biddeford Savings (3-4).

REGENCY MORTGAGE SUMMER LEAGUE

GREELY 2, WESTBROOK 1: William Neleski struck out nine and hit an RBI single in the first inning as Greely won at Cumberland. Neleski allowed one run on three hits, walking one.

OSSIPEE TRAIL MOTORS/SALMON FALLS CC 3, NOVA SEAFOOD 2: Ethan Hamilton hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Ossipee Trail Motors/Salmon Falls CC (3-6) held off Nova Seafood (6-3) at Scarborough.

Hamilton’s single gave Ossipee Trail Motors a 2-0 lead.

BRUNO’S, BIRDS EYE PAINTING SPLIT: Bryce Afthim pitched a shutout, striking out eight, as Bird Eye Painting beat Bruno’s Restaurant 2-0 in the first game at Windham.

Afthim and Cameron McCartney had RBI singles for the Eagles (3-1). Donnie Tocci had two hits and scored three times to lead Bruno’s (3-3) to a 7-1 win in the second game.

NECBL

NIGHTHAWKS 12, MAINERS 2: Frank Gregoire hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the first inning, as the visiting Upper Valley (12-5) downed Sanford (5-12) at Goodall Park.

Gregoire hit his second home run, a solo shot, in the fifth to give Upper Valley a 5-0 lead.

TWILIGHT LEAGUE

EDGE ACADEMY 7, ON TARGET 1: Alex Manning had three hits, including a two-run double during a five-run third inning, as Edge Academy (4-5) beat On Target (3-6) at Standish.

PATRIOT INSURANCE 4, AERO HEATING & VENTILATING 3: Casey Twomey broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the second inning and Patriot Insurance (7-3) held off Aero Heating & Ventilating (5-5) at South Portland.

EMPIRE LEAGUE

SURGE 10, EXPLORERS 8: Kevin Putkonen and Tony Bakeris hit home runs as the Surge (2-2) held off Sullivan (1-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

