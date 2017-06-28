NEW YORK — One of Elvis Presley’s biggest hits is the latest song to be turned into a picture book, and part of an effort to introduce the King to a new generation.

Dial Books for Young Readers said Wednesday that a book based on “Love Me Tender” is coming out Nov. 13. “Elvis Presley’s ‘Love Me Tender’ ” will be illustrated by Stephanie Graegin and include an endnote by Presley’s widow, Priscilla Presley.

Dial Books is calling the new release “a heartwarming ode” to the parent-child bond. Presley died 40 years ago this summer, and representatives for his estate are planning a merchandise program for infants and toddlers.

