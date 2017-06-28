MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old woman shot at a book her boyfriend was holding against his chest, killing him at close range outside their northwestern Minnesota home in what was a video-recorded stunt gone awry, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Monalisa Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Norman County District Court and remains in a regional jail in Crookston in connection with the shooting Monday night in Halstad of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III.

Perez, who is pregnant, appeared from a regional jail by video at a Norman County court proceeding Wednesday afternoon. She remains held in lieu of $7,000 cash bail.

Ruiz held up the book – described by County Attorney James Brue as a hardcover encyclopedia – and Perez pulled the trigger on a .50-caliber Desert Eagle pistol, trying to see whether the bullet would go through, according to the criminal complaint.

A few hours before the shooting, a posting went up on Perez’s Twitter account that read: “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE.” The note included two wide-eyed emoji faces and another of an eye-covering monkey with a gaping mouth.

The Desert Eagle is described by retailer Cabela’s as “one of the world’s most powerful semiautomatic handguns.”

Brue said there are “multiple videos” of the shooting, and they will not be released publicly now.

“We called him our little daredevil,” said Lisa Primeau, an aunt who added that she “pretty much raised” Ruiz.

Primeau said Ruiz was always chasing a thrill, She said Ruiz also “had plenty of guns. He liked guns.”

Another aunt of Ruiz’s told WDAY-TV that the shooting outside the couple’s home with their 3-year-old daughter nearby, was part of a stunt they intended to post on YouTube.

