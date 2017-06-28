Liquid Riot chef de cuisine Scott Whelan has entered his Spore Uproar burger – which features hen of the woods, pink oyster and lion’s main mushrooms, along with beef – in the James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project.

The foundation describes the project as “a movement that strives to make burgers better by blending ground meat with chopped mushrooms, creating an incredibly delicious patty that’s healthier for your guests and more sustainable for the planet.”

Through July 31, Liquid Riot customers (and anybody else) can vote for the Spore Uproar to win the national contest – as most delicious, most creative and most attractive – at jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject. The five chefs with the most online votes will win a trip to the James Beard House in New York City, where their blended burgers will be served at a 2018 event.

Customers who vote online will be entered to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to the 2018 Blended Burger event at the James Beard House.

The Spore Uproar goes for $17 with fries at Liquid Riot, 250 Commercial St., Portland.

It is served on a buttered brioche bun, topped with Vermont Creamery goat cheese, a green tomato and poblano relish, Liquid Riot Bierschnaps mushroom pâté, sorrel and pickled onion.

