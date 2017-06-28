BOSTON — John Farrell doesn’t think he “erupted” at umpire Bill Miller on Saturday night. Major League Baseball begged to differ, announcing that the Boston Red Sox manager was suspended for one game.

Farrell missed Tuesday night’s game. The league also announced that Farrell would be fined.

Christian Vazquez is congratulated after his two-run homer during the second inning Tuesday night at Boston. Associated Press/Charles Krupa Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Red Sox manager earned his first ejection of the season Saturday after a balk was called on Fernando Abad, bringing in a run in the seventh inning. Farrell argued that time was called before the balk. The dispute was not quietly resolved.

Farrell admitted making contact with Miller but said he didn’t bump him.

“There was contact made, yes; I didn’t bump him, though,” Farrell said Sunday. “The tip of my finger touched his shirt.”

Here’s Miller’s account:

“When he came to me and we discussed it, we got together as a crew. We went back to John and told him the balk happened before time was called. John didn’t accept that answer and he was quite adamant that time had been called first and therefore the balk should have been nullified.

“After that he just decided to argue and poked me in the chest. That’s why he was ejected.”

NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy had surgery for lung cancer Monday.

Remy announced a few weeks ago that he relapsed with lung cancer for the fifth time and needed surgery. Remy’s business partner, John O’Rourke, tweeted from Remy’s Twitter account Monday night that the surgery went well.

