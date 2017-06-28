COLLEGES

Maine’s Koizar a nominee for Woman of the Year

University of Maine basketball guard Sigi Koizar has been nominated for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Koizar, who graduated this spring, was a three-time America East All-Conference first-team selection, and finished her career ranked sixth on Maine’s all-time scoring list (1,671 points). Koizar was also a two-time ‘M’ Club Dean Smith Award recipient, an honor presented annually to the top male and female student athletes at UMaine.

The NCAA Women of the Year will be announced at the annual award ceremony on Oct. 22 in Indianapolis.

SWIMMING

U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic gold medalist Lilly King can prepare for another showdown with Russian rival Yulia Efimova after winning the women’s 200-meter breaststroke in Indianapolis.

King had the second-best time in the world this year – 2 minutes, 21.83 seconds. Efimova went 2:19.83 two weeks ago. The two have not squared off since King called Efimova a drug cheater last summer in the Rio Olympics.

Katie Ledecky and Ryan Murphy lived up to their reputations, too. Ledecky qualified for the American world championship team with a win in the women’s 200 freestyle. Murphy took the men’s 200 backstroke.

TENNIS

WORLD CUP: The Davis Cup and Fed Cup are planning to combine forces into a World Cup of Tennis.

Starting in 2018, the finals of the men’s and women’s national team tournaments will be brought together under one roof in an effort to raise the profile of the competitions. For the first three years, the event will be held at Palexpo in Geneva, which has a capacity of more than 18,000 spectators.

The changes still need to be approved at the International Tennis Federation’s annual meeting in August in Vietnam.

Geneva beat out five other bids to be the first host: Copenhagen, Denmark; Miami; Istanbul, Turkey; Turin, Italy; and Wuhan, China.

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic made a successful transition to grass ahead of Wimbledon by beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-3 in the second round at Eastbourne, England.

• In the women’s tournament, Garbine Muguruza lost 6-1, 6-0 to Barbora Strycova to continue her underwhelming run of results since winning the French Open in 2016.

Top-seeded Angelique Kerber beat Kristyna Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Dallas defensive end David Irving was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

The ban leaves the Cowboys without two potential starting pass rushers because of suspensions. Randy Gregory, a second-round pick who slid in the 2015 draft because of concerns over marijuana use, is likely to miss the entire season for multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: NASCAR has suspended yet another crew chief for Kyle Busch.

Engineer and interim crew chief Ben Beshore will miss Saturday night’s race at Daytona because the No. 18 team had two unsecured lug nuts at the end of the Sonoma Raceway race over the weekend. Crew chief Adam Stevens will miss his fourth and final race this weekend for a tire rolling off Busch’s car at Dover. He returns next weekend at Kentucky.

