A 20-month-old girl was recovering Wednesday from a gunshot wound she suffered in what the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is calling an accidental shooting.
Sheriff Troy Morton said in a statement Wednesday that the child, whose name is not being released, suffered a wound that was not life-threatening Monday night when she was shot in the town of Winn.
A family member drove the child to the hospital in Lincoln before the girl was transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Morton said the shooting remains under investigation, and the people involved are cooperating with police.
Morton said no other details or information would be released Wednesday.