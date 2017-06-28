A 20-month-old girl was recovering Wednesday from a gunshot wound she suffered in what the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is calling an accidental shooting.

Sheriff Troy Morton said in a statement Wednesday that the child, whose name is not being released, suffered a wound that was not life-threatening Monday night when she was shot in the town of Winn.

A family member drove the child to the hospital in Lincoln before the girl was transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Morton said the shooting remains under investigation, and the people involved are cooperating with police.

Morton said no other details or information would be released Wednesday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.