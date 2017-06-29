BOSTON — They became connected on the night of the NBA draft last week, going from the college ranks to Celtics teammates.

Jayson Tatum of Duke, Semi Ojeleye of SMU, Kadeem Allen of Arizona and Jabari Bird of California were selected with picks ranging from No. 3 to No. 56 and immediately formed a bond as fellow rookies.

On Wednesday, the four newcomers made their first appearance together during a community event in front of students at the Ohrenberger School in Boston.

On Thursday, they began preparations with the Celtics’ summer league team, and on Monday they’ll play their first game – in Salt Lake City against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It’s great. I’m excited. I can’t wait,” said Tatum, the third pick in the draft. “I haven’t played a game since my last game at Duke (in the NCAA tournament). To be able to compete and play five-on-five and put on that jersey is going to be fun.”

While Tatum had his own introductory press conference last Friday, the three second-round selections met the media for the first time Wednesday.

The most intriguing player of the second-rounders is Ojeleye, who started his college career at Duke, then transferred to SMU.

Listed as a first-rounder in several mock drafts, the 6-foot-7 forward fell to No. 37.

“The draft is unpredictable,” said Ojeleye. “I’m one of the older guys. There’s trades on draft night so you never know. I’m blessed to be here with a great organization. I’m glad to be here.”

The Celtics view Ojeleye as a versatile player who can score from the outside.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s why they picked me up,” said Ojeleye, who will wear No. 37. “They have a vision of what I can do for the team. I think a lot of teams are trying to move to position-less basketball. Hopefully I can help this team with my solid play.”

Allen, drafted at No. 53, averaged 9.8 points for Arizona last season.

He worked out for 14 teams before the draft and impressed the Celtics with a defense-first approach.

“It’s just something I’ve always done my whole life,” said Allen, who will wear No. 45. “That’s what my team needed me to do. My job is to come out and play defense. Defense got me here.”

Bird, the 56th pick, was a teammate of current Celtics forward Jaylen Brown at California during the 2015-16 season.

“He said to come ready to work,” said Bird, who will wear No. 26. “You’ve got to come in with a hard hat and be ready to compete. There’s nothing guaranteed.

“I watched him whenever I could. I had my own season going on, but whenever he was playing I tried to tune in or check box scores. He had a great rookie season.”

Tatum and Ojeleye said they received congratulatory text messages from one of their new Celtics teammates the night of the draft.

“Isaiah (Thomas) texted me on draft night (saying) congrats, welcome to the team and let’s go to work,” said Ojeleye. “It’s big when you have guys like that embrace the young guys. It was (surprising). He didn’t have to do that, so that’s big time.”

Said Tatum: “Just congratulated me on being drafted and told me he was excited about me being part of the team and get ready to work.

“He’s one of the best players in the NBA, somebody I’ve watched for a long time. It’s crazy that we’re going to be teammates.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.