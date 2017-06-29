The chair of President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission has penned a letter to all 50 states requesting their full voter role data, including the name, address, date of birth, party affiliation, last four Social Security number digits and voting history back to 2006 of potentially every voter in the state.

In the letter, a copy of which was made public by the Connecticut Secretary of State, Kris Kobach said that “any documents that are submitted to the full Commission will also be made available to the public.”

On Wednesday the office of the Vice President released a statement saying “a letter will be sent today to the 50 states and District of Columbia on behalf of the Commission requesting publicly-available data from state voter rolls and feedback on how to improve election integrity.”

Under federal law, each state must maintain a central file of registered voters. Different states collect different amounts of information on voters. While the files are technically public record, states usually charge fees to individuals or entities who want to access them. Political campaigns and parties typically use these files to compile their massive voter lists.

In May, President Trump created a commission to investigate alleged acts of voter fraud after he claimed, without evidence, that 3 million to 5 million illegal immigrants voted illegally in the 2016 election. The commission is chaired by Kobach, who is Kansas’ Secretary of State, a voter-fraud hardliner.

Connecticut’s Secretary of State, Denise Merrill, said in a statement that Kobach “has a lengthy record of illegally disenfranchising eligible voters…”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.