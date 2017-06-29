OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Chella Choi and Any Yang topped the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship leaderboard Thursday when first-round play in the major tournament was suspended because of lightning.

Choi shot a 5-under 66 in the morning session, and Yang was 5 under with a hole left when play was stopped at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Brittany Altomare shot a 67, and Joanna Klatten also was 4 under with two holes left.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson and 2014 U.S. Open winner Michelle Wie overcame wind and a rocky opening nine holes, shooting 3-under 68s to stake out a perch near the top of the first-round leaderboard.

The second major on the women’s tour is again being played at the site of previous men’s majors, in this case Olympia Fields Country Club, and the tough conditions appear to favor the longer hitters. Henderson, whose older sister, Brittany, is her caddie this week, won her first major at Sahalee and Wie claimed her only major at Pinehurst.

“I was able to carry a couple of fairway bunkers, which is huge, because not a lot of players are able to do that,” Henderson said.

“It’s tough out there, but you have to kind of laugh off the mistakes a little bit,” Wie said. “It’s a tough golf course.”

Choi’s 66 included three consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-15. Altomare played the back nine first in 3 under, then added two birdies on the tougher front side.

“I think I like the tougher conditions better,” Altomare said. “I’m a pretty straight driver of the golf ball and I think that helps.”

Joining Henderson and Wie at two shots off the lead were Alison Lee and Su Oh, who knocked her mentor and fellow Australian Karrie Webb out of an Olympic berth for last year’s Rio Games.

The Women’s PGA marks the start of a stretch of three majors in six weeks, which should provide some clarity at the top of the game.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kirk Triplett shot an 8-under 62 in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open at Peabody, Massachusetts, to match the lowest round in a PGA Tour Champions major.

Loren Roberts is the only other player to shoot a 62 in the tournament, in 2006 at Prairie Dunes in Kansas.

Triplett started on No. 10 on the 6,815-yard Salem Country Club course and played his first nine holes in 4 under.

After making the turn, he birdied two of the first three holes, then sank a 10-foot putt to eagle the 341-yard par-4 fourth hole.

“Today I just got some momentum,” Triplett said.” At one point during the round, I said, ‘OK, this is your day. Grab it. Go.’ ”

He closed with five pars for a one-stroke lead over Olin Browne, who left himself short on a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

“Even though there are some red numbers on the board, if you messed up on the wrong side, you were cooked,” said Browne, the 2011 Senior Open champion. “The greens were receptive and the wind was down. So the ball was going where we started it. But if you didn’t hit good shots, you were going to pay the price.”

Ten players have shot 62 in major tournaments on the Champions Tour, including Browne in the 2012 Senior Players Championship.

PGA: David Lingmerth relied on his accuracy off the tee to shoot a 5-under 65 and take the first-round lead in the Quicken Loans National at Potomac, Maryland.

Troy Merritt, the winner two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, was a stroke back along with Marc Leishman, Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Nick Taylor and Daniel Summerhays.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Paul Waring shot a 7-under 64 at the French Open at Guyancourt, France, to take a two-stroke lead in a first round where the main attraction turned out being the antics of a competitor’s mother.

The 279th-ranked Waring rolled in seven birdies and was bogey-free.

Nathan Kimsey, Alexander Bjork and Thomas Pieters were at 66.

Pieters managed to keep his focus down the stretch after being witness to a bizarre incident near the 11th hole that had players laughing.

The mother of 21-year-old Chinese player Li Haotong rolled up her white shorts and waded into some muddy water to recover a putter that had been discarded by her son in frustration after a bogey on No. 11 about 20 minutes earlier. She collected the club and slowly returned with it to dry land, only to throw it back into the water because it had been snapped in half by Li.

