Jeff Bridges played a president in “The Contender,” a political flick released nearly two decades ago in the wake of President Clinton’s White House scandals.

But when it comes to critiquing the role of today’s real-life president, Bridges is a lot more laid back than some of his fellow celebrities.

Jeff Bridges supported Hillary Clinton last fall but says he would continue "rooting" for the president. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

How would The Dude, the character he played in “The Big Lebowski,” handle things?

He likely wouldn’t be dangling a severed head in the likeness of President Trump, as comedian Kathy Griffin did.

Neither would The Dude joke about killing the president, as Johnny Depp recently did.

Griffin and Depp later apologized.

“Everybody has something different and unique to contribute to society and with different ways of doing it,” Bridges said Wednesday, after taking part in a panel focused on child hunger at a meeting of the Western Governors Association in Whitefish, Montana.

“Some people will be blatantly out there talking about their disappointments and ridiculing the way President Trump is acting,” said Bridges, who supported Hillary Clinton in last year’s election.

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country,” he said. “I’m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing,” Bridges said.

Bridges said he is especially concerned about proposed cuts to federal food assistance programs, which he said could harm the well-being of more children.

The actor has been an ambassador for the “No Kid Hungry” campaign, a national effort to address food insecurity among struggling families.

He founded the End Hunger Network in 1983 and became the national spokesman for No Kid Hungry in 2010.

Bridges has helped Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and the state’s first lady, Lisa Bullock, on expanding school breakfast programs.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.