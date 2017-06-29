CONCORD, New Hampshire – New Hampshire State Police are warning drivers to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of their cars after a trooper stopped a driver with a large amount of furniture and other items on the roof.

State police posted a picture of the vehicle on their Facebook page. WMUR-TV reports the car had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window.

Police say the amount of items constituted a safety hazard. They issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.