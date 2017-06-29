CONCORD, New Hampshire – New Hampshire State Police are warning drivers to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of their cars after a trooper stopped a driver with a large amount of furniture and other items on the roof.
State police posted a picture of the vehicle on their Facebook page. WMUR-TV reports the car had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window.
Police say the amount of items constituted a safety hazard. They issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.