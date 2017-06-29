Biddeford police are looking for a 79-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday.

Audrey M. Brown left her home on Wednesday afternoon to visit a relative in Alfred. By 6 a.m. Thursday Brown had still not made it to her destination in the Keywood Manor area of Alfred, Biddeford police said.

Audrey Brown Photo courtesy of the Biddeford Police Department

Brown was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday while driving a black 2008 Nissan Sentra with the Maine registration tag 9161SK.

Brown is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and wears silver wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about Brown’s location is asked to call Biddeford police at 282-5127.

