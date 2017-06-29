Biddeford police are looking for a 79-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday.
Audrey M. Brown left her home on Wednesday afternoon to visit a relative in Alfred. By 6 a.m. Thursday Brown had still not made it to her destination in the Keywood Manor area of Alfred, Biddeford police said.
Brown was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday while driving a black 2008 Nissan Sentra with the Maine registration tag 9161SK.
Brown is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and wears silver wire-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information about Brown’s location is asked to call Biddeford police at 282-5127.