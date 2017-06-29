HIGH SCHOOLS

Lariviere hired to coach baseball at Thornton

Former Biddeford High and University of Southern Maine baseball star Jason Lariviere has been hired to coach Thornton Academy’s baseball team next season.

Lariviere takes over for Greg Paradis, who returned to coach for one season after a seven-year absence. The Trojans went 11-6 but were upset by Sanford in the first round of the Class A South playoffs.

Lariviere was a two-time Division III All-American at USM and played in the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system from 1995-99, reaching as high as Triple-A. He was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

TRACK AND FIELD

OLYMPIANS APPEARING IN SACO: Olympic hurdlers Devon Allen and Johnathan Cabral and their coach, former Kennebunk High star Jamie Cook, will conduct an instructional practice, and question-and-answer session from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Thornton Academy.

NCAA long jump champion Kate Hall of Casco and 800-meter All-American Isaiah Harris of Lewiston will also be on hand for the session, and meet and greet.

Allen and Cabral ran for the University of Oregon, where Cook served as an assistant coach through this past season. Allen finished fifth in the 110 hurdles at the 2016 Olympics, representing the U.S., and Cabral placed sixth in the same event while competing for Canada.

Allen, Cabral and Harris are preparing for the world championships in London in August.

SOCCER

CONFEDERATIONS CUP: Leon Goretzka scored two early goals as Germany reached the final by exploiting Mexico’s defensive frailties to win 4-1 at Sochi, Russia.

A competition Coach Joachim Loew is using to assess his pool of talent by bringing an inexperienced squad could end with more silverware for the world champions if they beat Chile on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Jeff Gordon, a five-time Brickyard 400 winner, will lead the field into the race one more time next month – as the pace-car driver.

Gordon competed in each of the first 23 races on the historic 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that isn’t far from his childhood home.

FORMULA ONE: The circuit’s governing body will take another look at Sebastian Vettel’s deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Vettel escaped with only a time penalty.

HOCKEY

NHL: Dave Semenko, the Edmonton Oilers tough guy who protected Wayne Gretzky during the 1980s, died in Edmonton at age 59 after a short battle with cancer.

Semenko was the bodyguard for Gretzky for parts of 10 seasons with the Oilers in the World Hockey Association and NHL.

He helped Edmonton win the Stanley Cup in 1984 and 1985.

SWIMMING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lilly King set an American record in the 50-meter breaststroke, finishing in 29.66 seconds at Indianapolis.

It was the world’s fastest time this year.

Chase Kalisz won the 400 individual medley in 4:06.99 – also a world-best this year.Carleb Dressel matched the feat at 50.87 in the 100 butterfly. Justin Ress won the 50 backstroke in another world-best, 24.41.

