BIDDEFORD — Connor Caverly singled home Holden Jackman with the go-ahead run in the fourth inning, and Staples Crossing held on for a 3-2 win over Saco & Biddeford Savings in an American Legion baseball game Thursday evening.

Staples Crossing (5-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Jackman, with Shane MacNeill on base. Saco & Biddeford Savings (3-4-1) tied it in the bottom of the second when Curtis Petit and Curtis Edgerton scored on singles by Ian Couture and Tucker Dineen.

Jack Cahill earned the win, striking out four and giving up six hits over five innings. Cooper Whitehouse pitched the final two innings for the save.

Brice Springer pitched a five-hitter for S&B Savings.

NOBLE 3, WELLS 0: Dalton Meagher hit an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run single in the fourth to lead Noble (2-2) to a win over Wells (0-3) in North Berwick.

Noble pitcher Jacob Lacroix scattered eight hits and struck out seven.

Justin Wiggins of Wells also went the distance, surrendering seven hits while striking out six.

Meagher finished with three hits. Liam Bell, Cameren Cousins and Gary Andrews each had two hits for Wells.

COASTAL LANDSCAPING 10, HIGHLAND GREEN 0: Riley Bartell pitched a two-hitter and recorded three singles, three RBI and a run scored to lead Coastal Landscaping (4-2) to a five-inning victory over Highland Green (3-2) in Portland.

Coastal Landscaping built a 6-0 lead over the first three innings before invoking the mercy rule with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Chandler Hartigan hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, then came home on a Bartell single to end the game.

Logan McCarthy reached base four times, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Sam Alexander and Brendan Emmons each singled for Highland Green.

AUGUSTA 12, GARDINER 10: Augusta (7-1) rallied from an 8-1 deficit to beat visiting Gardiner (0-7).

NECBL

DANBURY 8, SANFORD 6: Griffin Dey and Cameron Devanney each belted a two-out, two-run homer in the third inning as the Westerners (12-8) broke a 2-2 tie against the Mainers (5-13) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Sanford cut its deficit to 6-4 in the fifth on home runs by Jimmy Kerr and Colby Maiola, only to have Danbury counter with two runs in the bottom half on a bases-loaded walk and a dropped third strike.

Sanford got its final two runs in the sixth when Riley Pittman tripled home Shaine Hughes and scored on a grounder to short.

Hughes singled home Maiola in the top of the first, but Dey rapped a two-run single for Danbury in the bottom half. The Mainers tied the game on Harrison Ray’s third-inning homer.

