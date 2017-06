The Westbrook Police department is asking the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Madison Brown was last seen Tuesday on Brown Street in Westbrook.

She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644, ext. 0, or their local police department.

