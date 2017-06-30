WAWAYANDA, N.Y. — Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to jail for refusing to pay fines related to his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reported a town judge in Wawayanda on Thursday sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell to seven days in jail.
Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda.
Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including “Babe” and “L.A. Confidential.”