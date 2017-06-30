OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Danielle Kang won back-to-back U.S. Women’s Amateur titles, but she’s never cracked the winner’s circle in her half-dozen years as a pro.

The 24-year-old Californian took a big step in the right direction, grabbing a share of the second-round lead in the morning wave Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her biggest hurdle could well be co-leader Sei Young Kim, the LPGA Tour’s 2015 Rookie of the Year and already a six-time winner on tour.

Kang and Kim each shot 5-under 66 to reach 7-under 135.

First-round leader Amy Yang (71), Chella Choi (70), Brittany Lincicome (66), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (66) and Mi Hyang Lee (67) were another stroke back.

So Yeon Ryu (68), who climbed to No. 1 in the world rankings after a victory last week and won the first major of the season, was at 5 under, along with defending champion Brooke Henderson (69), Moriya Jutanugarn (68) and Sarah Jane Smith (67).

Lydia Ko shot 68 to put herself back in contention at 4 under. Michelle Wie also was 4 under, following her opening 68 with a 70.

Kang, relying on her driver, hit 11 of 14 fairways and hasn’t made a bogey through 36 holes.

The KPMG kicks off a stretch of three majors in six weeks, and Ryu could cement her new No. 1 status by adding a second major to the one she claimed in May at the ANA Inspiration.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kenny Perry shot a 6-under 64 and grabbed a share of the U.S. Senior Open lead with Kirk Triplett at a record 11 under through two rounds at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Triplett followed his opening 62 with a 67 in the morning, and then Perry came from three strokes back to tie him. Perry missed a 25-footer for birdie on No. 18 just moments before the horn sounded to clear the course because of an approaching storm.

The 36-hole total of 129 was one stroke better than the record set by Michael Allen in 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska. Perry won that year.

Doug Garwood (67) was two strokes back at 9 under, and Bernhard Langer (65) and Scott Verplank (66) were 8 under. Langer won the first two majors this year.

Eight threesomes failed to finish the second round before play was suspended.

PGA: David Lingmerth shot his second straight 5-under 65 to extend his lead to two strokes at the Quicken Loans National in Potomac, Maryland.

Lingmerth used his reliable fade off the tee to avoid trouble and set up birdie opportunities. He has gone 34 straight holes without a bogey. His final approach shot of the day was possibly his best, a 6-iron from 177 yards that he held up against the wind on the par-4 18th. It finished 7 feet from the hole, leading to birdie.

Geoff Ogilvy, who played in the first group off the 10th tee, also shot 65 and was alone in second place.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Peter Uihlein of the United States shared the lead at 8-under after rain disrupted the second round of the French Open in Guyancourt, France.

Otaegui shot a 5-under 66 after rolling in six birdies on the Golf National course that will stage the Ryder Cup next year. After storms halted play for more than two hours late in the afternoon, Uihlein joined him at the top of the leaderboard with a 67 – matching his score from the first round.

