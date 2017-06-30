HOUSTON — Outfielder Dustin Fowler was expected to leave the hospital Friday, a day after undergoing surgery for a serious knee injury he suffered crashing into a low wall trying to catch a foul ball for the New York Yankees in his major league debut.

Fowler ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee Thursday night in the first inning of New York’s 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He tried to walk after running into a metal box in the short sidewall near the corner attempting to make the catch before crumbling to the ground.

Manager Joe Girardi said he spoke to Fowler on Friday, then the entire team crowded into the training room in the visiting clubhouse at Minute Maid Park to FaceTime him.

“As a group we just talked to him,” Girardi said. “He’s getting out of the hospital and we expect to see him in New York when we get back from this trip. I thought it was important that we see him and that he saw us.”

Girardi said Fowler was in good spirits and feeling pretty good. But the manager was still sick about what he believes was an injury that could have been avoided had the entire wall been padded.

“Still very … upset about it, sad for him,” Girardi said. “His parents were flying here today, and they basically scratched their flight and got in the car at 1:30 last night and drove up to see him.

“All the excitement of your son being called up and then the disappointment that they’re obviously going through, but they’re there for him, which I think is really important. He’ll get through this.”

CARDINALS: St. Louis promoted General Manager John Mozeliak to president of baseball operations and Michael Girsch to general manager.

Both received contracts through 2020.

BREWERS-ANGELS: Milwaukee traded utility player Nick Franklin to Los Angeles for a player to be named or cash.

Franklin was designated for assignment Tuesday.

The Brewers claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay in April. Franklin hit .195 in 53 games, mainly as a pinch hitter.

