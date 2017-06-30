A Westbrook man died while in custody at the Cumberland County Jail on Thursday night, the county sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adam Davis Barnes, 34, of Westbrook, was brought in to the jail in Portland around 6 p.m. Thursday after being arrested in Portland.

Barnes had been charged with failing to stop, possession of drugs, violating bail, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and falsifying evidence. Further information on what led to the arrest was not immediately available from Portland police.

Jail officials said Barnes was put in a holding cell where he was found unresponsive a little more than an hour after he had been brought in. The sheriff’s office said deputies gave Barnes first aid and attempted CPR, until a Medcu ambulance arrived. The jail said Medcu paramedics also tried to resuscitate Barnes, but were unsuccessful.

Related Cumberland County Jail inmate died in March after hanging himself

The sheriff’s office could not immediately say whether Barnes was pronounced dead at the jail, while en route to the hospital or at the hospital.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Portland police and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.