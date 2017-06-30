Although lawmakers appeared to have finally reached an agreement on the state’s biennial budget, Gov. Paul LePage pledged Friday that he would take the 10 days allowed under law to either sign, veto or let the bill pass without his signature.

If he follows through on that promise, that means state government would shut down for more than a week.

There were still plenty of unanswered questions Friday about what would stay open and what the governor would deem “essential,” but some additional information was released.

John Bott, spokesman for the state’s Bureau of Parks and Land, said that all state-run parks and campgrounds would be “adequately staffed,” in the event of a shutdown.

That means staff will be on hand to collect fees and clean facilities during the week of July 4, when many visitors will flood into Maine. Where appropriate, lifeguards will be on duty as well.

Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services responded to a lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of public assistance recipients who worried that their payments might now be processed during a shutdown.

In a memo, acting DHHS Commissioner Ricker Hamilton said the nearly 450,000 Mainers who receive assistance through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Food stamps), and MaineCare will continue to do so if the state shuts down. Each of those programs involve federal money that is distributed by states.

Hamilton said local DHHS offices in Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Caribou, Ellsworth, Farmington, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Machias, Rockland, Sanford, Skowhegan, South Paris and South Portland will remain open to process applications.

Gov. LePage has broad authority to determine which state workers as essential. As of Friday, the governor had not issued an extensive list but it could be hundreds or thousands. In 1991, the last time Maine experienced a government shutdown, the number of workers fluctuated between 2,000 and 3,000. Essential employees would be asked to work without pay until the shutdown is over, but would receive back pay.

LePage said in a radio interview this week that he would prioritized keeping workers on who “generate revenue” for the state. On Thursday, his office released a partial list of essential workers and services.

Police and emergency crews would all remain on the job, state parks would be open and criminal court cases and child protection cases would proceed, although civil and traffic violation cases would not move forward. The governor’s office said Friday that virtually all online services would continue operating, including motor vehicle registrations, drivers license renewals, and fishing and hunting licenses.

This story will be updated.

