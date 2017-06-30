Indiana Pacers star Paul George, rumored to be a potential trade target for the Boston Celtics, is headed instead to the Oklahoma City Thunder according to an ESPN report.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Pacers have agreed to trade George to the Thunder in exchange for center/forward Domantas Sabonis and guard Victor Oladipo.

Indiana has been looking to trade George since the four-time all-star told the team last week he would leave after his contract expires following the 2017-18 season. A native of southern California, George has said he wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

George, 27, averaged a career high 23.7 points in 2016-17.

CLIPPERS: Blake Griffin took the drama out of his turn as a free agent, agreeing to re-sign with the Clippers after meeting with team owner Steve Ballmer, executives Doc Rivers, Lawrence Frank and Jerry West and a host of players, a source told the Southern California News Group.

The Vertical reported the contract will be for the maximum, five years and $173 million. Teams and players could begin agreeing to terms on Friday, but contracts can’t be signed until the league’s moratorium period ends July 6 at noon.

Griffin canceled meetings with Phoenix and Denver after hearing the Clippers’ pitch. The pact represented a major free agency win for the Clippers, who earlier in the week were forced to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets after the all-star point guard informed the team he intended to opt out of his contract and leave as a free agent.

TIMBERWOLVES-JAZZ: Minnesota reached an agreement with Utah to send point guard Ricky Rubio to the Jazz to clear salary cap space for a big run in free agency.

The Jazz sent a protected future first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Timberwolves in exchange for Rubio.

The Jazz needed to make the deal before July 1 or would have lost the salary cap room necessary to pull it off.

Utah is looking to bolster its roster with hopes of convincing All-Star free-agent Gordon Hayward to return and build off last season’s playoff run. The Jazz reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Rubio’s arrival likely means the end of George Hill’s run in Utah. Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points last season, but injuries limited him to 49 games and caused him to miss the final three playoff games against Golden State.

BULLS: Chicago waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

The Bulls bought out Rondo for $3 million rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season.

The four-time all-star averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists in his only season with the Bulls.

Chicago also waived guard Isaiah Canaan.

HAWKS: Atlanta requested waivers on backup wing player Mike Dunleavy.

KNICKS: New York waived seldom-used forward Maurice Ndour before his 2017-18 contract would have become guaranteed.

Ndour would have been due $1.3 million if he was still on the roster after Friday.

