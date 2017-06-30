A person was reportedly struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm in Raymond on Friday afternoon.

A dispatcher in the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a call came in at 4:26 p.m. about a female struck by lighting on Cape Road. That person was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment. Further information was not immediately available.

The National Weather Service office in Gray also received several reports of trees and wires down in the Sebago Lakes region, including fallen trees on a vehicle and a building in Casco. The first storm warning went out around 3:40 p.m. and the last went out at 4:25 p.m., but the storm had mostly died by 5:30 p.m.

“It’s petered out,” meteorologist James Brown said.

This story will be updated.

