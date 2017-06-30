TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts hit a tie-breaking single in the 11th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday night.

Hanley Ramirez doubled off Aaron Loup (2-2) to begin the 11th and moved to third on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s single. One out later, Bogaerts singled through the drawn-in infield.

Deven Marrero had two hits and three RBI as the AL East-leading Red Sox won their 13th straight game when scoring at least five runs. Boston began a 10-game trip.

Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup for the first time since April 21. He came on as a defensive replacement in the 10th.

Blaine Boyer (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and Craig Kimbrel finished for his 23rd save.

Justin Smoak hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and Troy Tulowitzki added a solo blast for the Blue Jays, who have lost 6 of 8.

Eight Toronto pitchers combined to issue 13 walks, the most by one team in the majors this season.

The Blue Jays took an early lead on Smoak’s first-inning homer off Doug Fister. Smoak’s blast was the 1,070th MLB home run in June, breaking the previous mark set in May 2000.

Boston went hitless until Mookie Betts reached on an infield single in the fifth. Two batters later, Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double.

Marrero tied it 3-all with an RBI single off Danny Barnes in the sixth and Andrew Benintendi added an RBI double off Jeff Beliveau.

The Blue Jays tied it in the bottom half when Tulowitzki greeted Heath Hembree with a solo homer to left. The drive was Tulowitzki’s third in six games.

Toronto’s Marco Estrada walked a career-worst seven in 41/3 innings. He went 0-4 with a 9.11 ERA in six June starts.

Making his second start for Boston, Fister allowed three runs in five innings.

FOR THE SECOND TIME in a month, David Price has had an altercation with a media member.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, Price confronted NESN analyst and former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley on the club’s team flight to Toronto following Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Carfardo reports that “the Red Sox are disturbed by the second such incident between Price and a media member” and that Red Sox Manager John Farrell and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski were scheduled to meet with Price about the altercation.

Price had just pitched one of the best games of the season. Cafardo did not have details on what precipitated the incident, but Eckersley was complementary of Price on the NESN broadcast during Price’s start.

NOTES: Boston released 1B/OF Allen Craig, who has not played for the Red Sox since 2015. He was batting .253 with one homer at 14 RBI at Triple-A Pawtucket. … RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) joined the team in Toronto on Friday and will throw a bullpen session Saturday. … Pedroia returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday because of a sore left knee.

