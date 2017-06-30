BASEBALL

Sea Dogs rained out for 13th time this season

The Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats were rained out Friday night in Hartford, Connecticut.

It’s the 13th postponement this season for the Sea Dogs, who now have four doubleheaders in July.

Friday’s game will be made as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

Friday’s scheduled starters, Teddy Stankiewicz of the Sea Dogs and Jack Wynkoop of the Yard Goats, are expected to start Saturday’s opener.

NECBL: Nicholas Mascelli led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and the Mystic Schooners went on to a 3-1 victory against the Sanford Mainers.

The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning because of rain.

Sanford (5-14) scored its run in the third inning when Harrison Ray led off with a single, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Logan Wyatt single.

EMPIRE LEAGUE: The Old Orchard Beach Surge (4-2) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win over the Sullivan Explorers (1-5) in a game shortened to six innings because of rain, in Old Orchard Beach.

Jordan Matos scored on a first-inning fielder’s choice by Doug Matas to give Old Orchard Beach a 1-0 lead. The Surge added a pair of unearned runs in the second.

Eric Mozeika picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits in 51/3 innings.

JUNIOR LEGION: Biddeford (2-5) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a 13-12 win over Oxford Hills in a game shortened to five innings because of rain, in Biddeford.

Brady Wildes, Matt Pierce and Nick Lyon each hit an RBI single in the first inning for Biddeford.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic advanced to his third final of 2017 by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in Eastbourne, England.

The top-seeded Djokovic, who will take on second- seeded Gael Monfils for the title, has not dropped a set in three matches at the grass-court tournament.

SWIMMING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Katie Ledecky led wire-to-wire in the 400-meter freestyle for her third title of the week, in Indianapolis.

Ledecky broke her own U.S. Open record with a time of 3 minutes, 58.44 seconds.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Oakland Raiders locked up another member of their stellar 2014 draft class, agreeing to a five-year extension to keep guard Gabe Jackson under contract through the 2022 season.

The deal is worth $56 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed.

• Baltimore Ravens tight end Darren Waller has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL substance abuse policy. It’s the second time Waller, 24, has been suspended for substance abuse. He missed Baltimore’s first four games last season.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Isabelle Harrison had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help the San Antonio Stars snap a 14-game losing streak to open the season with an 89-82 victory over the visiting Chicago Sky.

• Candace Parker scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 20 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks earned an 85-76 win at Atlanta for their seventh straight win.

