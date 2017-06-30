A letter sent by the vice chair of President Trump’s commission on election integrity to secretaries of state in all 50 states demanding detailed information about every registered voter has prompted accusations by top Democrats that he is laying the groundwork for a voter suppression drive.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach wrote to each state Wednesday, requesting the secretaries of state provide him all publicly available voter information including “the full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of social security number, if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, cancelled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status, and overseas citizen information.”

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who is one of at least four Democrats nationwide who serve on the commission, told the Press Herald Friday morning that he would comply with the Maine statute that lays out what voter information is publicly available. The statute allows voters’ name, address, year of birth, and voter status, but not their party affiliation, voter history, or social security numbers.

“Bottom line is we follow the laws, we have to follow the law,” Dunlap said.

Other secretaries of state, however, are objecting to the move, with a growing number saying they will not comply, including those from Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Connecticut and North Carolina.

Kentucky Secretary of State Allison Grimes said she would not provide the requested information. “Kentucky will not aid a commission that is at best a waste of taxpayer money and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts across the country,” she said.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla also spurned the request. ” I will not provide sensitive voter information to a commission that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally,” he said in a written statement. “California’s participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud made by the President, the Vice President, and Mr. Kobach.”

Unlike Dunlap, Grimes and Padilla are both members of a commission set up by the Democratic National Committee to counter Trump’s voter fraud claims. The head of that committee, former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander, said in a statement that Kobach’s letter was “very concerning.”

“I certainly don’t trust the Trump Administration with that information, and people across the country should be outraged,” Kander added.

Dunlap said he was giving the commission the benefit of the doubt, but wouldn’t participate in any voter suppression effort. “I am approaching this with a very open mind and will give it a chance,” he said. “If it takes a turn to run counter to the facts and looks for what’s not there, I will be in an exceptional position to stand on the street corner with my bullhorn.”

“I won’t participate in anything that would make it hard for a qualified Maine voter to vote,” he added.

Maine Democratic Party chair Phil Bartlett issued a written statement at odds with Dunlap’s position. “This so-called ‘electoral integrity commission’ is laying the groundwork for voter suppression, plain and simple,” Bartlett wrote. “Secretaries of State around the country are rightly refusing to comply with Pence and Kobach’s blatant assault on voting rights, and I urge our Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to do the same.”

The executive director of the Maine Republican Party, Jason Savage, said the issue was being blown out of proportion. “From what I can see what they are requesting is information that’s already public, so if the goal of the commission is to double check the integrity of elections and be sure that there are no problems with voter fraud, I don’t see any problem with that information being available,” Savage said. “Certainly we should never stand for voter suppression, but if checking voter rolls is out of bounds then this country has serious problems.”

Trump has claimed without evidence that “serious voter fraud” involving millions of illegal voters deprived him of a popular vote victory last November. He created the commission via a May 11 executive order, tasking it with finding evidence to support his claims. It is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence.

Kobach, who is running for governor of Kansas, told the Kansas City Star that the data he had requested would be used to cross-reference with federal databases to determine how many dead and non-citizens were registered in each state and how many were registered in two locations simultaneously. “The idea is to have the best data possible,” Kobach said. “The purpose of the commission is to quantify different forms of voter fraud and registration fraud and offer solutions. And so you have to have this data in order to do any meaningful research.”

On June 23, a federal judge ordered Kobach to pay a $1,000 fine for deceiving the court about documents in his possession. The documents – sought by the American Civil Liberties Union as part of a law suit – relate to his efforts to change federal voting laws regarding the information states require to determine voting eligibility.

Earlier this week, Dunlap and another Democratic member of the commission, Secretary of State Will Gardner of New Hampshire, said they wanted it to also probe Russian attempts to infiltrate state election systems.

Dunlap said the commissioners had their first organizational phone call on Wednesday, at which he and others reiterated wanting to include the Russia issue in the commissions inaugural meeting, which takes place July 11 in Washington. He said the full slate of commissioners had still not be finalized, although about ten took part in the call.

During the phone conference, Dunlap said Kobach showed interest in voters who were registered in two states at once. “That’s not against the law, by the way,” Dunlap said. “Actually voting in two states in the same election is.”

