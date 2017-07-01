OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Chella Choi shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead with Danielle Kang heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the season’s third LPGA major.

Kang birdied No. 18 to join Choi at 10 under, setting up a final pairing of two players looking for their first major title.

Michelle Wie reads the fifth green – as well as her notes – while lining up her putt during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Saturday afternoon. Wie is tied for seventh at 5 under, four shots off the lead. Reuters/Brian Spurlock, USA Today Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I feel very good right now,” the 26-year-old Choi said. “My shot and my putting, very good before last couple weeks. So I have a confidence and, you know, like my father’s come back here, so I’m very excited to work with my dad and he give me a lot of confidence.”

Jiyai Shin rocketed up the leaderboard with a 64, the best round of the day and good enough for third all by herself at 8 under. Defending champion Brooke Henderson was another stroke back after a 69.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kirk Triplett and Kenny Perry tried to turn the tournament into a two-man show at the U.S. Senior Open in Peabody, Massachusetts.

They turned a two-stroke edge into a five-shot advantage over their nearest competition as Triplett shot a 4-under 66 to improve to 15 under, and Perry was right with him until a bogey on No. 18 dropped him a stroke back.

“It felt like match play. The two of us have separated ourselves a little bit from the field and he kept putting pressure on,” Perry said. “He’s unreal. He doesn’t make many mistakes. I’m going to have to really play good tomorrow to get ahead of him.”

Brandt Jobe matched the tournament record with a 62 – the same score that Triplett had Thursday – shooting 29 on the back nine to move into third. Fred Couples and Tom Lehman each shot 70 to head into the final round tied for fourth at 7 under.

PGA: David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to stay in the lead at the Quicken Loans National.

The 29-year-old Swede shot a 3-over 73 after starting the tournament with two consecutive 65s. That was enough to maintain a one-shot lead at the tough TPC Potomac in Maryland.

Lingmerth’s three-day total of 7-under 203 was one better than Daniel Summerhays, who shot a 70.

EUROPEAN: Swedish golfer Alexander Bjork shot a 1-under 70 to share the lead with Peter Uihlein of the United States at 8 under after a difficult third round of the French Open in Guyancourt.

