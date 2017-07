I guess I was mistaken when I thought my referendum votes for ranked-choice voting and establishing a 3 percent tax surcharge would result in change if passed.

Can the Legislature just undo the will of the people without challenge or obligation to make the change happen? Of course, I’ve been naïve about a lot of things political.

Oliver Andrews III

Phippsburg

