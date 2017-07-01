I remember growing up in Maine and having my dad, a staunch Aroostook County Democrat, make a comment about Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith. He said: “That woman has moxie.” I think he might say the same today about Susan Collins.
Sen. Collins’ stand against a Republican president and the Republican leadership on a tax cut for the wealthy, disguised as health care, was courageous. There is some talk of her running for governor, but I would much rather see her stay in Washington and help bring some honesty and common sense to her party.
Fred Egan
York Harbor