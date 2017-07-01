The Maine Department of Marine Resources offices issued a statement early Saturday explaining which services the agency will maintain during the state government shutdown.

DMR said its offices in Augusta, Lamoine, Boothbay Harbor, Bangor and Jonesboro will be closed until further notice. Notices of re-opening will be issued through media outlets, posted on Maine.gov, and through the Citizen Alert System at www.maine.gov/portal/CAS.

Here is more information about the agency’s shutdown operations:

Question: Will DMR staff be accessible during the shutdown?

Answer: No, the majority of the staff will not be working during a shutdown. Some DMR staff who are needed during the time of a civil emergency have been directed to remain on the job. This will include Marine Patrol Officers and biotoxin staff in the Public Health Bureau.

Question: Can I still apply for a license?

Answer: During the shutdown, license applications will still be available on the DMR website. Applications done through the online licensing system (LEEDS) will be processed as usual, however, lobster trap tag orders will not be processed until state offices re-open. In addition, paper applications will continue to be available for download and completion but not be processed until state offices are re-opened.

Question: Can I fish if my license application or tag order is not processed?

Answer: Contact your local Marine Patrol officer. They will review each situation on a case by case basis.

Question: Will shellfish harvest areas continue to be monitored and managed for biotoxin and bacteria?

Answer: The Public Health Bureau will continue to monitor and manage shellfish harvest areas for biotoxin along the coast and will make any adjustments to harvesting (i.e. opening, closing or changing the status of areas) as necessary. Water quality monitoring will be suspended during the shutdown. Water quality staff many be called back if the shutdown lasts for an extended period of time. This will be determined daily during the shutdown. Any emergency pollution events will be responded to by staff.

The Public Health Bureau can be contacted by email.

Question: Will Public Health notices for shellfish harvest areas continue to be posted on the DMR website and sent via email or text?

Answer: Yes. The Maine DMR website will be updated and notices will be sent directly to individuals who have subscribed to DMR bulletins. DMR would recommend that you check both during a shutdown period and contact your local marine patrol officer if further clarity is needed. Subscriptions to DMR Public Health and Safety bulletins can be completed online .

Question: Will Marine Patrol be active?

Answer: Yes. All Marine Patrol field personnel will be on active duty. The Colonel, Major and Pilot will be on call during this period. Division Offices will be closed, but the phones will be forwarded to the Division Lieutenants.

Contact information for the Marine Patrol can be found online.

For Marine emergencies during non-business hours, contact the Maine State Police at: • 1-800-482-0730 – New Hampshire border to Brunswick • 1-800-452-4664 – Boothbay, Augusta, Midcoast (Rockland – Rockport) • 1-800-432-7381 – Penobscot Bay to Canadian border

Question: Will the Maine State Aquarium be open during the shutdown?

Answer: No. The Aquarium will be closed during the shutdown.

Question: Will landings reports still be required by menhaden and herring harvesters?

Answer: Yes. Landings staff will continue to monitor landings reports for menhaden and herring because each fishery is quota-based. The menhaden fishery is scheduled to close on Wednesday, July 5.

Until the close of the fishery, all menhaden harvesters must report landings daily to the Department. All herring harvester vessels shall send an email hail to DMR ([email protected] ) three hours prior to landing.

Question: Will public hearings, meetings or scoping sessions be held during the shut down?

Answer: No. All meetings, hearings or scoping sessions will be re-scheduled for a time after the shut down.

Question: Will the Maine DMR website or social media be available during the shutdown?

Answer: Yes. The DMR website will remain available, as will DMR’s online licensing system, Maine LEEDS. However, with the exception of public health notices, neither these sites nor the DMR/Marine Patrol social media sites will be managed or updated during the shutdown.

