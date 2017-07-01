Most courthouses in Maine will be closed starting Monday because of the government shutdown.

Chief Justice Leigh Saufley signed an order Friday that keeps open only those court services deemed essential to the health, safety or liberty of Maine citizens.

About half of Maine’s 36 courthouses will be closed but at least one courthouse in each county will remain open each day. A full list is available at the Maine Judicial Branch website.

All traffic cases, civil violations, foreclosures, family matters cases and most drug treatment court cases, general civil proceedings and other proceedings will not be heard. A full list of available court may be found on the judicial branch website.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.