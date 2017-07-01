OAKLAND, Calif. — One of the NBA’s biggest bargains until now, Stephen Curry is about to receive his massive payday.

Golden State General Manager Bob Myers said Friday the Warriors will finalize a contract with the two-time MVP once the free-agency moratorium ends July 6.

The champion Warriors confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press on Friday.

“We intend to enter into a Player Contract with Stephen once the Moratorium Period ends,” Myers said.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Sports, told ESPN that the deal will be worth $201 million over five years, a record for the NBA.

Austin didn’t immediately return emails from the AP.

CELTICS: Boston agreed to terms with 2017 first-round pick Jayson Tatum, 2016 first-round pick Ante Zizic.

The Celtics also reportedly agreed to a deal with German forward Daniel Theis and reportedly will lose power forward Amir Johnson to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Theis and the Celtics agreed to a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 25-year-old forward played 41 games for Brose Bamberg of the EuroLeague this past season, averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Wojnarowski also reported that Johnson agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with Philadelphia.

Johnson’s agent confirmed the deal. Johnson played two seasons with the Celtics.

Johnson averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 80 games for Boston in 2016-17.

The Celtics selected Tatum with the third pick in the draft. In one season at Duke the 6-foot, 8 forward averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Zizic was the 23rd player chosen in the 2016 draft. The 6-foot, 11 Croatian played in the EuroLeague last season for the former Cavaliers coach, David Blatt.

PISTONS: A person with knowledge of the situation said free-agent point guard Langston Galloway agreed to a three-year deal with Detroit.

CAVALIERS: A person familiar with the decision said Cleveland offered free agent Kyle Korver a new contract.

76ers: J.J Redick agreed on a $23 million, one-year deal with Philadelphia, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can become finalized until the NBA’s summer moratorium is lifted Thursday.

GRIZZLIES: Memphis signed forward Wayne Selden Jr. to a multiyear contract and also signed undrafted guard Kobi Simmons.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.