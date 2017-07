Mountaintop Summer Worship Services. Sugarloaf Mountain amphitheater. 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 3. Board the Sugarloaf SuperQuad chairlift by 10:30. Discounted worship lift tickets are available. The bad-weather location is the Sugarloaf Chapel. Sugarloaf USA, 5092 Sugarloaf Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, 237-2304. For more information, call Sugarloaf Christian Ministry at 236-2304.

To submit an item for the Religion Calendar, go to MaineToday.com and click on the calendar tab.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.