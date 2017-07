The Maine State Lottery office will remain closed due to the state government shut down and a number of lottery games will be unavailable until the shutdown ends, state officials announced Saturday.

The following multi-state games will not be available: Powerball, Mega Millions, Hot Lotto and Lucky for Life.

Instant tickets, Megabucks, Pick 3, Pick 4, Gimme5 and World Poker Tour, will remain on sale.

