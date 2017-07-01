BASEBALL

Sea Dogs win opener of doubleheader in Hartford

Deiner Lopez homered in the third inning as the Portland Sea Dogs (36-39) earned a 1-0 victory against the Hartford Yard Goats (34-44) in the first game of a doubleheader at Hartford, Connecticut.

Teddy Stankiewicz got the win, allowing six hits and striking out five in six innings.

The second game did not end before deadline.

AMERICAN LEGION: Jacob Lacroix went 3 for 3 with four RBI for Noble (5-4), which scored five runs in the fifth inning to defeat Saco & Biddeford Savings (3-6) 9-5 in the second game at North Berwick.

In the opener, Lacroix had a walk-off single to drive in Matthew Chambers as Noble won, 6-5.

n Nate Ingalls hit a two-run double in a three-run second inning to lead Yankee Ford (6-2) to a 4-1 win over Highland Green (2-5) in the first game at Topsham.

Ingalls and Arlo Pike each had two hits and an RBI to lead Yankee Ford to an 11-4 win in the second game to complete the sweep.

n Matthew Tufts and Cameren Cousins each had three hits to lead Wells (2-3) to an 11-1 win in in six innings over Bonanza of Sanford (1-6) in the second game at Wells.Wells won the first game, 6-1.

NECBL: Daniel Keating went 2 for 3, including a two-run double in the second inning, and the Ocean State Waves (13-4) defeated the Sanford Mainers (5-15) 5-2 at South Kingston, Rhode Island.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Dom Dwyer scored in his international debut, joining Sydney Leroux to become the first husband-and-wife couple with goals for the United States, and the Americans beat Ghana 2-1 at East Hartford, Connecticut, in an exhibition ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Brad Guzan saved Asamoah Gyan’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, and Kellyn Acosta added his first international goal in the 52nd minute on a low free kick from just outside the penalty area that went through the wall and in on a bounce. Gyan scored for the Black Stars in the 60th minute with a free kick.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Geraint Thomas won the wet and slippery opening stage at Dusseldorf, Germany, and claimed the yellow jersey.

Alejandro Valverde, a podium finisher in 2015, crashed out on rain-slickened roads. Reports said he broke two bones in his leg.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Florida Panthers officially cut off negotiations with Jaromir Jagr’s agent, Petr Svoboda, signaling the end of Jagr’s stay in south Florida. Jagr is 45.

n The Rangers agreed to deals with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and goalie Ondrej Pavelec on the first day of free agency.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic gave his Wimbledon hopes a boost by winning the final against Gael Monfils in straight sets in England.

In the women’s final, Karolina Pliskova, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, beat the 2009 champion, Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-4 for her third title of the year.

– Staff and news service report

