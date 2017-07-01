The National Weather Service in Gray said late Saturday that several tornadoes likely touched down in western Maine, as strong thunderstorms moved throughout the region, triggering flash flooding.

Meteorologist Chris Kimble said that the weather service will need to do more research before confirming whether tornadoes touched down on Sebago Lake and in Bridgton.

“We will have to send survey teams out to take a look, but we have videos and pictures that were sent to use that indicate it’s likely (there were) two – maybe three – tornadoes,” Kimble said.

A third tornado may have touched down on Long Lake, just east of Bridgton, he said.

The storms also caused flash flooding that made some roads impassable in Bridgton, Oxford, Denmark, Sweden, Waterford and Otisfield, he said.

The weather service had issued three distinct warnings during the evening for areas covering northwestern Cumberland County and southern Oxford County.

Earlier in the day, a possible tornado created a waterspout on Sebago Lake that was captured in a photo and video around 2:30 p.m.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Bridgton Police Department tweeted a photo of a tree down across Route 302 near Moose Pond and utility poles leaning over the roadway and shoreline. The department tweeted that Route 302 was closed.

“(Tornado) strikes Bridgton at the Moose Pond causeway,” the department tweeted. “Damage but no reported injuries.”

As of 10:30 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 3,883 customers without power, including 2,285 in Cumberland County and 1,498 in Oxford County.

According to WCSH-TV, Janet Lefebvre and her husband were in their cottage on Moose Pond when they heard a loud noise rise above the thunder and rain, prompting them to take cover.

“It sounded like a train and then it was a major commotion and our camp was shaking and then it stopped,” Lefebvre told the Portland news station. “When we went out to see the damage, it was major.”

The Bridgton incident followed previous tornado warnings in parts of southern and western Maine, as thunderstorms moved through the state.

Meteorologist James Brown said the warnings were issued after radar images showed what appeared to be a rotation, indicating a tornado.

“We certainly saw it on radar,” weather service meteorologist James Brown said. “We simply had a rotation indicated by radar and we suspect there could be a tornado in the storm.”

The storms also prompted the weather service to issue a flash flood watch for the western Maine mountain region. Conditions were favorable for flooding in the western part of the state until midnight.

That area has experienced several days of heavy rain, increasing the risk of flooding in that region, said Eric Sinsabaugh, another meteorologist with the weather service.

“We have a very juicy air mass over us and a cold front swinging in from the west,” Sinsabaugh said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday afternoon for western Cumberland County, with possible gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

“They are popping up left and right,” Sinsabaugh said.

Sinsabaugh said that the thunderstorms would move out after midnight.

He said Sunday will be dryer with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Monday and Tuesday “look fantastic,” he said, with highs around 80 and plenty of sunshine.

