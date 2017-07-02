MUNJOY HILL, PORTLAND – Even on a damp gray June morning, the views from the front deck of this top-floor condominium are pretty spectacular, northeast out across Casco Bay and the islands, northwest to Mount Washington, and east/southeast to Portland Harbor, the shipping channel and the open ocean.

Go up the stairs to the sky deck, and you are looking out from a height of 45 feet plus your eye level, for a 360-degree panorama, a marvelous land-and-sea prospect that perhaps only the likes of the Portland Observatory lookout can rival.

The sky deck is the crown of a two-level condominium that is in turn toppermost of the six condominiums presently under construction at 30 Merrill St., Munjoy Hill, where the brand-new building has replaced a distressed property.

The units at 30Lofts are planned to be move-in ready in October. They ascend from a pair of one-bedroom, first-floor homes of 712 and 728 square feet; to larger (806 square feet) one-bedroom condos on the second floor; and on up to No. 5, which has two bedrooms and measures 1,022 square feet, on the third level. No. 5 shares that floor with two-bedroom, two-bath No. 6, which also occupies the entire fourth story, and totals 1,656 square feet.

While No. 6 is indeed the premiere unit – its living area will have a two-sided glass fireplace that faces out to the deck – top-quality will be consistent throughout these clean-aesthetic, open-flow-design homes, with features including quartz surfaces, radiant heat in all bathrooms, super-efficient mini-split heat pumps, and balcony and/or decks in each unit.

On-site parking (one space per unit) is provided; storage is generous; pets are welcome, and even “encouraged.” Prices range from $389,900 to $895,000; monthly association fees, $187 to $385; taxes, $3,500 to $7,000.

The 30Lofts condominiums are listed by Tom Landry of Benchmark Residential and Investment Real Estate. The units are ready for tours, and for a limited time, finishes may be selected at Benchmark’s East End office at 100 Congress St.

An Open House will be held from a 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Sunday July 2.

For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Tom at 775-0248, 939-0185, or [email protected] ; and visit www.30Lofts.com.

