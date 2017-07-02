An Arundel man was arrested Sunday morning by York County sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly discharged a weapon next to another man’s head.

Sheriff William L. King Jr. identified the shooter as 42-year-old Noel Holmes, who was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

King said deputies were called to a home near the Dutch Elm Golf Course in Arundel around 9:30 a.m. to investigate a complaint filed by a New Hampshire man that someone had threatened him with a gun.

According to King, the New Hampshire man purchased an air conditioner from Holmes during an online yard sale auction on Craigslist. When the man tried to return the air conditioner to Holmes, the men got into a discussion and Holmes left to go into his garage.

When Holmes returned, he was carrying a firearm, which he shot it beside the New Hampshire man’s head in a “threatening manner,” King said. Holmes was interviewed by deputies and led them to a 9 mm pistol, which showed one round missing from the magazine.

Holmes was released from jail after making his $1,000 bail.

