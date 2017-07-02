The National Weather Service in Gray confirmed Sunday that at least one tornado touched down during a series of powerful thunderstorms that ripped through western Maine Saturday.

A weak tornado was confirmed at the western shore of Sebago Lake in Sebago near West Shore and Oak roads. It was the weakest category of a tornado with winds between 65 to 70 mph. Tornado winds can reach 200 mph or more.

The possible tornado in Otisfield turned out to straight line winds with speeds estimated at about 70 mph, said Tom Hawley, meteorologist at the weather service. He said those winds heavily damaged areas near Bolsters Mills, Bell Hill, Peaco Hill and Rayville roads.

Hawley said meteorologists are still examining a possible tornado at Long Lake in Bridgton.

Hawley said the meteorologists look at the damage patterns to determine if they were made by a tornado.

“The trees will be cross crossed, down on one side of the path and down on the other side,” Hawley said.

He said wind speeds can be estimated by the damage to houses and trees.

He said results from the third possible tornado site would probably be available late Sunday afternoon.

The weather service issued an unprecedented seven different tornado warnings Saturday afternoon.

“It has never happened before. We have never issued seven warnings in one year, never mind one day,” said Hawley.

The rest of the long July Fourth weekend should be pleasant, drier and without any storms in sight, said Hawley.

The next chance of rain is Wednesday night.

This story will be updated.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.