LOS ANGELES — The Minions are still a box office force and original stories are scoring big, but not the R-rated comedy – even with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler behind it.

Studio estimates on Sunday say that Universal Pictures’ and Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” earned $75.4 million over the weekend, while the former “Saturday Night Live” stars’ gambling comedy “The House” burned down.

The character Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, appears in "Despicable Me 3," which took in $75.4 million in its debut weekend, enough to send the Minions into a happy dance. Associated Press/Universal Pictures Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Featuring the voices of Steve Carell and Trey Parker, “Despicable Me 3” easily topped the holiday weekend charts from 4,529 theaters in North America.

Edgar Wright’s original heist movie “Baby Driver” coasted to $30 million in its first five days in theaters, with $21 million from the three-day weekend, to take second place.

Sofia Coppola’s R-rated Civil War-set film “The Beguiled” scored in its expansion from four to 674 theaters in its second weekend. It earned $3.3 million to take eighth place and bested franchise fare such as “The Mummy” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which were both playing in over 1,670 theaters.

The well-reviewed romantic comedy “The Big Sick” also did good business in its expansion to 71 locations, earning $1.7 million. The R-rated film expands wide on July 14.

Rounding out the top five were holdovers “Transformers: The Last Knight” in third with $17 million, followed by “Wonder Woman” with $15.6 million and “Cars 3” with $9.5 million.

Not so successful was the suburban gambling comedy “The House,” which landed in sixth place with only $9 million – one of the lowest of Ferrell’s career and the latest in a string of R-rated comedies to tank at the box office following “Rough Night” and “Baywatch.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.