PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Republican Party canceled a fundraiser honoring White House press secretary Sean Spicer that was scheduled for Sunday evening.

Chairman Brandon Bell did not give a reason for the cancellation. Bell said Sunday that Spicer will be honored at a later date.

Spicer was scheduled to headline the fundraiser. The location was not disclosed. Tickets for the event had cost a minimum $250. Tickets to a private VIP reception before the event cost $1,000.

Spicer grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island.

