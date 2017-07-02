SOUTH PORTLAND — A Hollis man was killed and an Arundel woman has been charged in a motor vehicle crash that occurred late Saturday night while the man was walking on Cummings Road near the rear entrance to the Target department store plaza.

Police responded shortly after midnight Sunday to the area of 29 Cummings Road, where a 24-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle that also had been traveling southbound, according to a South Portland Police Department news release.

The male victim died at the scene, police said. A disabled vehicle was located about 2 miles away, unattended. The vehicle had been driven by Kristen Hodak, 29, of Arundel, who at first got a ride to a nearby friend’s house, then later returned to the scene of the crash, police said.

Following initial investigation, Hodak was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of an intoxicant and causing the death of another person, a class B felony; and failing to stop for an accident resulting in a death, a class C felony, police said.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Cummings Road between Running Hill and Payne roads was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated with help from reconstruction experts from Maine State Police and the Windham Police Department. The road re-opened around 5 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.