HARTFORD, Conn. — Drew Weeks and Brian Mundell homered in consecutive at bats to give Hartford a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning and the Yard Goats held on to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 5-2 in an Eastern League game Sunday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The victory was the first in six home games against the Sea Dogs (37-40) for Hartford (35-45) this season.

Portland pitcher Trey Ball (2-7) hit leadoff batter Omar Carrizales, then gave up a two-run homer to Weeks with one out. Mundell followed with his first home run of the season.

Hartford added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Jan Vazquez and a run in the seventh on an RBI double by Brian Mundell.

Ball allowed four earned runs on six hits in five innings for Portland. He struck out four and walked three.

Portland scored twice in the seventh on a two-run single by Chad De La Guerra.

