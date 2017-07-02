Much has been said recently about a liberal bias and the promotion of “fake news” by the left against Donald Trump.
Here is a sampling of some views by prominent conservative Republicans regarding Trump:
• “He’s a complete idiot” and “graceless and divisive.” – Karl Rove
• He’s “a narcissist” and an “egomaniacal madman.” – Bobby Jindal
• He’s “a national disgrace.” – Gen. Colin Powell
• He’s a “sniveling coward,” a “bully” and a “pathological liar.” – Sen. Ted Cruz
• He “sounds more like a Mafia boss than the president of a free republic.” – Charles Krauthammer
• His “disorderly mind” is “dangerous” and “a disability.” – George Will
As an independent myself, with many conservative views, I believe we shouldn’t dismiss all criticism of Donald Trump as the whining of sore losers on the left. Many of the right are disturbed by Donald Trump as well.
John Miller
Gray