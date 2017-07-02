I don’t quite understand Jason Rawn’s logic (“Another View: Sen. Angus King does not represent ordinary Americans,” June 25). I have a sense that Rawn’s railing has an ulterior motive.

While Rawn points out that Sen. King would likely benefit from Republican tax reform efforts, he fails to mention that Sen. King has assured us he plans to vote against the bill that would fund those Republican tax reforms.

As Rawn notes, the military-industrial complex does profit from war, but only presidents and members of Congress can declare one. In 2014, Sen. King joined others in a bipartisan effort to introduce the War Powers Consultation Act of 2014, which would strengthen the consultative process between Congress and the president on whether and when to engage in military action.

I also scanned Sen. King’s financial record, as reflected on opensecrets.org, which Rawn mentioned, and found nothing ignominious or compromising.

The net worth of congressional delegates is meaningless. It is their values and votes that are important. I believe that Sen. King’s values are beyond reproach and that his votes have been cast in our best interest as he has understood our needs.

I have disagreed with Sen. King on several issues, but I try to hold my criticism within the bounds of fairness and honesty.

Rawn’s implications appear to deliberately blur those boundaries.

Jerry Genesio

Scarborough

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.