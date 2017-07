I do not understand why voters vote on referendums. It is apparently the Legislature’s and governor’s right to change or deny whatever voters passed.

So can someone tell me why we should bother voting?

Those citizens who work long hours to get questions on the ballot should be outraged. Talk about feeling disenfranchised!

Kary Laban

Strong

