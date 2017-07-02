Meet Maine’s spring 2017 high school sports players of the year
The best athletes are recognized in tennis and track and field.
Girls’ tennis player of the year: Lana Mavor, YarmouthThe sophomore rolled through the singles tournament to capture her first state title.Lana Mavor of Yarmouth, the girls' tennis state champion, has a busy summer schedule planned, including tournaments in Pennsylvania, Virginia and California.
After blasting one final forehand winner, Lana Mavor relaxed and began the walk to the net for the congratulatory handshake.
As Mavor reached the service line, she glanced at her fingernails as if wondering if they needed a trim. No celebration seemed necessary. The outcome certainly was never in doubt.
Mavor, a Yarmouth sophomore, had defeated Rosemary Campanella of Wells 6-1, 6-1 to become a state champion for the first time. In five matches of the singles tournament, the top-seeded Mavor lost only six games. She shut out her first two opponents and limited the final three to two games apiece.
“Showing emotion makes it easier for the opponent to play you,” Mavor said later. “So it’s good to keep it contained.”
Mavor, who also led Yarmouth to the regional final of the Class B team tournament, is the Maine Sunday Telegram Player of the Year in girls’ tennis. Her father, Brian, was the 1982 singles state champion for Cape Elizabeth.
“When she’s on the court, she’s taking care of business,” said Yarmouth Coach Ann Harradon. “You don’t see any expression. There’s no happy. There’s no sad. Occasionally she’ll slap her thigh, then I know she’s not happy with what she’s just done.”
There was some question whether Mavor – a nationally ranked player who does schoolwork online through Maine Virtual Academy rather than attend classes at Yarmouth High – would play for the Clippers this spring. As a freshman, a back injury forced Mavor to withdraw from the state singles tournament in the semifinals against Campanella.
“I didn’t get a chance to finish states,” she said. “I wanted to see how I did. And I like being part of a team.”
Mavor didn’t drop a set in her 10 matches for the team, including three in the playoffs. Her games record was 120-13. Yarmouth had two other sophomores who were Mavor’s classmates back at Harrison Middle School.
“So she gets along with the kids,” Harradon said. “She had a team dinner at her house and they all came.”
On the court, Mavor had no peers in Maine.
“They watch her and they’re amazed,” Harradon said. “She’s something we’ve never had before. She’s very athletic and puts a lot of time and effort into making herself better. She works out in the gym, and she runs and she hits with area pros. We’ve had good players, but nowhere near as competitive and highly ranked as she is.”
Mavor’s busy summer schedule began this weekend with a trip to a sectional tournament at Yale University. Next weekend, she has intersectionals in Louisiana. After that are tournaments in Pennsylvania and Virginia, followed by up to three in California.
In the fall, college coaches can begin the recruiting process.
“I just focus every match,” Mavor said, “and try to practice my skills that I’ve been working on in practice.”
Telegram All-Sate Team
Grace Campanella, Kennebunk freshman: Campanella reached the semifinals of the state singles tournament, losing a total of only two games in her first three matches before being stopped by eventual champ Lana Mavor.
Rosemary Campanella, Wells junior: The two-time singles finalist and older sister of Grace won four matches by a combined games score of 48-10 before falling 6-1, 6-1 to Lana Mavor in the final. She helped lead Kennebunk/Wells to first tourney berth.
Liv Clifford, Cape Elizabeth senior: The No. 7 seed, she reached the quarterfinals with a pair of straight-set victories before falling to eventual finalist Rosemary Campanella, 6-3, 6-2. She plans to continue playing tennis at Colorado College.
Lexi Epstein, Waynflete senior: The No. 9 seed, Epstein reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 8 Gabrielle Marquis of Caribou 6-1, 6-0 before falling 6-0, 6-2 to eventual champ Lana Mavor, then helped the Flyers win the Class C team title. She plans to continue playing at Dickinson College.
Izzy Evans, Greely junior: After a year abroad, Evans returned to lead the Rangers to their third Class B title in four years, 3-2 over Caribou. Seeded fourth in singles, she reached the quarterfinals before falling 6-0, 6-2 to Grace Campanella.
Bethany Hammond, St. Dominic senior: A four-time singles semifinalist and the 2015 runner-up, Hammond fell 6-1, 6-2 to Rosemary Campanella in the semifinals. She plans to continue playing tennis at Stonehill College.
Lana Mavor, Yarmouth sophomore: The top seed in the singles tournament, she rolled through the field by a combined games score of 60-6 to win the title, culminating in 6-1, 6-1 victory over Rosemary Campanella. In team play, she led the sixth-seeded Clippers to the Class B South final.
Kira Wolpow, Brunswick senior: The sixth seed in the singles tourney, she rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Falmouth’s Meredith Kelley to reach the quarterfinals before falling 6-3, 6-2 to Bethany Hammond. She led the Dragons to the Class A North title. After a gap year teaching English in Colombia, she’ll attend Northeastern.
Coach of the Year
Bill Goodspeed, Falmouth: In his second season after rising from assistant coach to head coach, Goodspeed continued Falmouth’s run of state titles to 10 and match winning streak to 157. Falmouth won the Class A state title with a 5-0 sweep of Brunswick to cap a 19-1 tournament run despite, for the second straight year, losing the state singles champion to graduation and having to rely even more heavily on the bottom of the lineup. Goodspeed even found time to self-publish a book this spring called “Alternative Facts: Fake News, Tweets & the 2016 Election.” “We never talk about it,” Goodspeed said of the winning streak. “I don’t know if it’s superstition or it’s one match at a time. It’s like looking ahead in the draw. We don’t look ahead in the draw.”
CORRECTION: This story was updated at 10:22 a.m. on June 26, 2017 to correct Lana Mavor’s record in the singles tournament.
Boys’ tennis player of the year: Nick Mathieu, Mt. AraratThe senior was a four-year singles finalist and two-time state champion.All the fitness training helped when it was most needed, when Nick Mathieu of Mt. Ararat went three long sets to outlast Nick Forester of Falmouth in the state final.
Nick Mathieu dabbled in baseball and soccer, but when he started playing tennis he was hooked. He loved the individual aspect of the sport, the lack of outside influence.
“It was a matter of how hard I wanted to work,” said Mathieu, who convinced his father to hit at Maine Pines in Brunswick in the predawn hours before school.
“Five days a week I would go in with my dad, from 4 to 7 a.m.,” he said. “We’d open up the club and he’d feed balls to me for three hours.”
Mathieu completed a remarkable high school career at Mt. Ararat in Topsham. He reached the final of the state singles tournament all four years, winning three-set matches as a junior and senior after twice being runner-up.
For the second straight year, he is the Maine Sunday Telegram’s Player of the Year in boys’ tennis.
“He’s a good athlete who could have done anything,” said Mt. Ararat Coach Don Foley. “He could have played lacrosse, baseball. His brother is very good at track. But (Nick) concentrated on tennis. That’s what he wanted.”
In four years, Mathieu went 85-2. He lost only to Brendan McCarthy of Falmouth in 2014 and Isaac Salas of Waynflete in 2015. He plans to continue playing at Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire and study business with a concentration in finance and a minor in biology.
“My goal going in (to high school) was to win all four, honestly,” he said. “I figured it was good to aim high. I’d still do well even if I didn’t reach it.”
There were sacrifices. Mathieu said he spent more time in the gym lifting weights, cross training and doing core and balance work than he spent with friends. He credits improved fitness for still feeling fresh at the end of his 2-hour, 20-minute 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Nick Forester of Falmouth in the singles final.
If he has any regrets, it’s the time he spent traveling to tournaments nearly every weekend from seventh to 10th grade.
“I’m happier now,” he said. “Looking back, I definitely wouldn’t have done as many tournaments as that. Now it’s more at home, training for the select big tournaments.”
He has several sprinkled throughout New England this summer. He’s also coaching and giving private instruction. But this weekend he’ll be on the Roach River north of Greenville, casting flies for brook trout and salmon. The trip is a birthday present from his parents.
“I have a balance,” he said. “Whenever I’m not playing tennis, I’m fishing.”
Foley, who coached another four-year singles finalist – three-time state champ Mike Hill – has known Mathieu since he was 12 and admires his passion.
“He gets very energized, let’s put it that way,” Foley said. “I told him the nearest comparison tennis has to another sport is boxing, and that tennis final was like a boxing match, one blow after another, back and forth, all day long.”
Telegram All-State Team
Brandon Ameglio, Waynflete senior: Ameglio knocked off the fourth and fifth seeds in singles tournament to become the second unseeded player in recent memory to reach the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champ Nick Mathieu. He’ll continue playing at Connecticut College.
Declan Archer, Kennebunk freshman: Archer was unseeded but reached the singles quarterfinals before being derailed by eventual finalist Nick Forester. Playing No. 1 singles, he went 10-2 in team matches for a team that finished 2-10.
Nick Forester, Falmouth sophomore: An ambidextrous player who returned from a knee injury to lead Falmouth to the Class A state title, he reached the final of the singles tournament and extended defending champ Nick Mathieu to three sets in a hard-fought championship match.
Matthew Jarmusz, Morse senior: Jarmusz advanced to the singles quarterfinals before falling to No. 3 Dariy Vykhodtsev. He helped lead Morse to a 12-2 record and into the Class B South semifinals. In four years of team play, he never lost a match.
Thomas Jarmusz, Morse senior: Jarmusz won a third-set tiebreaker to reach the quarterfinals before losing 6-3, 7-5 to Brandon Ameglio. He was unbeaten in team play. He’ll attend Ithaca College with his brother.
Nick Mathieu, Mt. Ararat senior: A two-time singles state champion and four-time finalist, he won the last three games in the singles final to beat Nick Forester, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. He had an 85-2 career record. He plans to continue playing at Colby-Sawyer College.
Cole Ouellette, Lewiston senior: A two-time state champion in hockey who plans to continue in juniors, Ouellette’s athleticism helped him reach the singles quarterfinals before falling 6-1, 6-1 to Nick Mathieu. He led Lewiston to the Class A North title over No. 1 Brunswick.
Dariy Vykhodtsev, Thornton Academy sophomore: A singles finalist as a freshman, he returned to the semifinals this spring before falling 6-3, 6-4 to Nick Forester. He was unbeaten in team play as the Golden Trojans finished 15-1.
Coach of the Year
Noah Capetta, Camden Hills: Capetta led the Windjammers to a second consecutive Class B state championship with 5-0 shutout of Yarmouth. In Capetta’s four years at the helm, Camden Hills has reached the state final four times, compiling a record of 58-6. “I love sharing my passion for tennis and the life lessons that I’ve learned through practicing, playing and teaching tennis,” Capetta said. He was previously an assistant at Greely and at his alma mater, Hermon. He said tennis is always a challenge because graduation and the end of the school year always coincide with the last week of playoffs. “I’ve been lucky to have a group of players who are dedicated to the team and are able to keep many balls in the air.”
Boys’ track player of the year: Off a shortened season, Sam Rusak turns in one of the best state meet performancesThe repeat boys' outdoor track athlete of the year claims two state records and lifts Scarborough to its second title.Scarborough's Sam Rusak clears 16 feet to tie the state record in pole vaulting at the Class A Outdoor Track & Field State Championships at Massabesic High School.
The 2016 outdoor track and field season couldn’t have gone much better for Sam Rusak, who won four individual events at the Class A state meet to help Scarborough win the team title, then earned All-America status in the decathlon at the New Balance nationals.
This season was a different story: Rusak dealt with an injury for most of the season. But when it came time for the state meet, he still made an impact.
Despite not practicing or competing until 21/2 weeks before the state meet, Rusak tied the state record in the pole vault (16-0), helped Scarborough set a record in the 400-meter relay (42.99 seconds) and finished second in the high jump – after injuring a hamstring in the relay.
His efforts helped Scarborough retain its team championship and earned him a repeat selection as Maine Sunday Telegram track and field athlete of the year over several other strong candidates.
Rusak’s season got off to an inauspicious start when he pulled the tendons in his right big toe while practicing the discus. The injury not only kept him from competing for the most of the season but also from practicing.
But he was healthy enough to win the pole vault and high jump at the SMAA championships a week before the state meet.
At the state championships, he won the pole vault for the second straight year but passed on the chance to set the outright state record because the 400 relay was going on at the same time as the pole vault.
“I missed my first attempt at 16 (feet), and my relay came to tell me it was time. So I said, ‘Give me one more jump,’ ” Rusak said. “If I didn’t make it then I probably wasn’t going to (try again) after the relay.
“I heard Coach say, ‘You got it. Be confident.’ And as soon as I planted the pole, I knew I had this jump.”
He tied the state record set in 2008 by David Slovenski of Brunswick. Scarborough Coach Derek Veilleux called it his best vault ever.
“He crushed it,” Veilleux said. “He had 21/2 weeks to train, and he still almost won three events.
“He will be remembered as one of the greats in Maine high school track and field. And I think he would have done more in certain events if he focused on them. He probably would have cleared 17 feet in the pole vault. That is in the realm of possibility. But he was always willing to sacrifice and do other events for the team’s success.”
Rusak finished his high school career with 10 individual state titles and was a member of five state championship teams, including indoor track. He holds the indoor pole vault state record, and was an All-American in the decathlon (outdoors) and pentathlon (indoors).
But it was Rusak’s second-place finish in the high jump at this year’s state meet that most impressed his coach.
“I don’t think he was in any condition to jump, but he didn’t let on,” Veilleux said.
“Even when he wasn’t 100 percent, he still almost won it. That’s the heart of a champion. I’ll be telling that story to inspire athletes for years to come.”
Next year, Rusak will compete for the University of Connecticut on a track scholarship.
“I think his best is ahead of him,” Veilleux said. “He will have the chance to focus on his events. There’s definitely more he can do.”
Matt Brady, Biddeford senior, throws: Brady placed second in the shot put (57-01/4) and third in the discus (163-4) at the Class A championships, won the shot put at the New England championships with a meet-record throw of 64-33/4.
Tanner Burton, Messalonskee senior, hurdles: Burton won the 110-meter hurdles at the Class A state meet (14.91) and finished third at the New Englands (14.81). He also posted the fastest time in the state (14.77) this year.
Jake Koffman, Orono senior, throws: Koffman was a Class C state meet winner – discus (173-6) and shot put (55-23/4) – leading his team to the title. He also won the discus (190-1) and was second in the shot put (59-0) at the New Englands, and was third at the New Balance nationals in the discus with Maine best-ever throw – 199-1.
Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth junior, distance: Laverdiere swept the distance events at the Class B state meet, capturing the 1,600 (4:18.75), 800 (2:01.00) and 3,200 (9:31.69). At the New Englands, he finished sixth in the 1,600 in a state-leading time of 4:17.18.
Austin Lufkin, Brewer senior, throws: Lufkin was a double winner at the Class A state meet, winning the shot put (59-41/2) and discus (175-2). At the New Englands, he finished third in the shot put (57-53/4) and second in the discus (183-8).
Evan Porter, Traip Academy senior, hurdles: Porter repeated his Class C state titles in the 110 hurdles (15.28), 100 dash (11.55), and 300 hurdles (39.98). He finished fourth in the 300 hurdles at the New Englands with the second-best time in state history (38.41).
Johnny Rosario, Thornton Academy senior, sprints: Rosario won the 100 (11.01) and 200 (22.48) at the Class A state meet, and posted the fastest times in the state this season in both events (10.97 and 22.35).
Sam Rusak, Scarborough senior, jumps/sprints: Rusak won another pole vault state title at the Class A meet with a state-record mark of 16-0, was second in the high jump (6-0), and anchored the winning 400 relay team to a state-record time of 42.99.
Stephen Smith, South Portland senior, racewalk: Smith won the 3,000 racewalk at the New Balance nationals (13:49.09) and the 1,600 racewalk at the Class A state meet (7:02.71).
Cayden Spencer-Thompson, Mattanawcook Academy sophomore, jumps: Spencer-Thompson won the Class C triple jump for the second straight year with a record of 47-3 and also won the long jump (22-31/2). At the New Englands, he was second in the triple jump (47-81/2) – breaking his own Maine all-time best mark.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Derek Veilleux, Scarborough: Aided by victories in all three relays, the Red Storm won their second straight Class A title and third in five years, more than doubling the point total of their closest challenger.
Girls’ track player of the year: Emma Gallant says her success was totally unexpectedBut the fast freshman – the girls' outdoor track athlete of the year – thinks keeping calm may be her strength.Freshman Emma Gallant of Cheverus won two individual events at the Class A championship meet, then went on to take the New England title in 24.81 seconds – the second-best time in Maine history.
Many high school track and field athletes get nervous before track meets.
Not Emma Gallant, who just finished a wildly successful freshman year at Cheverus High.
Gallant won both the 100 and 200 meters at the Class A state championships, with a Class A state-record time of 25.33 seconds in the 200. It was her first time breaking 26 seconds.
A week later, she went into the New England championships seeded ninth and won with a blistering 24.81 – making her the second-fastest 200-meter runner in Maine high school history. It also helped make her the Maine Sunday Telegram’s choice for girls’ track and field athlete of the year.
Gallant, who also starred on the Cheverus soccer team last fall, said she never imagined having so much immediate success. And she hasn’t set any goals yet for the next three years.
“The way I see it, (the 200 is) 25 seconds of my life,” Gallant said. “The faster I get done, the faster I get some food. It’s just, have a good start, get there first, I’m good.”
The only difference now, she said, is track is finally on par with her first love – soccer.
“Track used to be second. I did it more as a hobby,” Gallant said while taking a break from kicking a soccer ball with a friend. “But this year was more fun than I thought it was going to be.”
Gallant credits her rapid improvement on more focused training and having teammates to push her, two things she lacked in middle school and summer rec programs.
Gallant helped lead Cheverus to its first Class A state title.
She was the Stags’ only individual double winner and ran on two relays – figuring in 38 of the team’s 74 points.
In addition to the 100 and 200, she ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay team (4:04.68) and the second-place 400 relay team (50.63).
At the New Englands, she also ran the 1,600 relay, which finished fourth in 3:58.96. At the New Balance nationals, Cheverus clocked a school-record time of 3:58.49, the second-fastest in Maine history. Gallant’s powerful anchor leg was noticed by the announcer, who told the crowd she circled the track in 55 seconds.
Yet Gallant said she’s not going to change her approach to track, and certainly not her enjoyment.
When asked if she considered herself “fairly chill,” Gallant’s direct answer was: “Yes I do.”
And that may be her secret.
“My outlook has worked so far,” she said. “I see no reason to change.”
Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook sophomore, jumps: Bayak won the Class A high jump (5-4) and triple jump (36-8), and had the year’s top mark in the state in each (5-73/4 and 37-1).
Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth freshman, hurdles: Cochran won the 100 hurdles in a state-best time of 15.14 and was third in the 300 hurdles (46:03) at the Class C state meet.
Adelaide Cooke, Falmouth senior, throws/hurdles: Cooke won her third Class A discus title (115-5), and was third in the 100 hurdles (16:12) and javelin (110-3). At the New Englands, she finished third in the discus (130-0).
Emma Gallant, Cheverus freshman, sprints: Gallant won the 200 at the New Englands (24.81) after setting a Class A record of 25.33 at the state meet. She also won the 100 (12.60) at the state meet to lead her team to its first Class A championship.
Katherine O’Brien, Orono junior, sprints/jumps: O’Brien won the 100 (12.93) and long jump (16-81/2) to help Orono run away with his sixth consecutive Class C championship.
Kylie Nelson, Belfast senior, jumps: Nelson won the long jump (17-7) and pole vault (10-0) at the Class B championships.
Juliana Selser, South Portland junior, distance: Selser earned Class A titles in the 1,600 (5:11.01) and 800 (2:16.95).
Hannah Steelman, Orono senior, distance: A double winner in Class C, Steelman won the 1,600 (5:07.62) and 3,200 (11:09.91).
Tia Tardy, MDI senior, distance: Tardy won the 800 in a Class B-record time of 2:14.76 and took the 1,600 title in a state-leading time of 5:01.14. She also finished fourth in the 800 at the New Englands with an all-time Maine best of 2:09.64.
Emma White, Cheverus sophomore, jumps: White won the Class A long jump with a state-leading mark of 18-2 and finished second in the triple jump (36-7).
COACH OF THE YEAR
Steve Virgilio, Cheverus: Virgilio led Cheverus to its first Class A state championship, with more than half of the team’s 74 points coming from underclassmen.
Deirdre Fleming can be reached at 791-6452 or:
Twitter: FlemingPph
