Kyle Lowry announced on The Players’ Tribune site Sunday that he will re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, adding that it was an easy decision.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Lowry’s deal is worth $100 million over three years.

Lowry, a three-time All-Star, averaged 22.4 points and 7.0 assists last season for the Raptors, who also struck a deal to retain forward Serge Ibaka earlier Sunday to a $65 million, three-year deal.

Lowry said : “I’m coming back to Toronto because my heart is telling me that it’s home.”

DARRALL IMHOFF, the former University of California and U.S. Olympic champion center who played 12 seasons in the NBA, died Friday at age 78 of a heart attack in Bend, Oregon.

Imhoff led the Pete Newell-coached Golden Bears to the 1959 NCAA title, and played alongside Oscar Robertson and Jerry West on the 1960 Olympic team, also coached by Newell.

ROCKETS: A person with knowledge of the situation said Houston agreed to terms with Nene on a three-year deal worth $11 million. It came one day after an initial agreement fell apart because it violated rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Nene initially agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal. But the deal violated a rule for players who will be 38 during the contract and so Nene became a free agent again.

CAVALIERS: A person with knowledge of the situation said Cleveland agreed to terms with shooter Kyle Korver on a three-year, $22 million contract.

Korver, 36, joined the Cavs midway through last season in a trade from Atlanta. He’s one of the league’s best outside shooters and made it clear he wanted to stay with Cleveland after making it to his first NBA finals.

TIMBERWOLVES: Taj Gibson agreed to terms on a two-year, $28 million deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Coach Tom Thibodeau. Gibson helped bring a grinding defensive-minded attitude to those Bulls that embodied what Thibodeau, now the Minnesora coach, wants.

WIZARDS: Free-agent shooting guard Jodie Meeks agreed to join Washington, according to the agency that represents him.

A person familiar with the agreement said Meeks will get a $7 million, two-year deal.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.