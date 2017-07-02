LACONIA, N.H. — The Sanford Mainers scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to beat Winnipesaukee 4-3 in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Sunday.

Jimmy Kerr drove in the tying run in the ninth for Sanford (6-15) with a double and scored the winning run on a single by Connor Aube.

Greg Ludwig had a two-run homer in the bottom of the second and Winnipesaukee (8-11) added an unearned run in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Sanford scored an unearned run in the fifth, then got within a run in the eighth when Ryan Hogan scored on a bases-loaded walk by Logan Wyatt.

EMPIRE LEAGUE

SULLIVAN SWEEPS OLD ORCHARD BEACH: Luis Touron singled home Cole Easley with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Sullivan (4-5) added two more on an error for a 6-3 extra-inning victory over the Surge (4-5) in the first game of a doubleheader in Old Orchard Beach.

Touron had three hits, two RBI and also scored a run to lead the Explorers to an 11-7 win in the nightcap.

AMERICAN LEGION

YANKEE FORD 8, COASTAL LANDSCAPE 7: Matt Riggle drove in the tying run in the bottom of the eighth and Brogan Macdonald the winning run as Yankee Ford (7-2) beat Coastal Landscape (5-4) in a Zone 3 game at South Portland.

Riley Bartell and Cam Dube each had a two-run single in the first inning as Coastal Landscape scored five runs in the top of the first.

Riley Hasson had an RBI triple and Nolan Brown a two-run homer as Yankee Ford scored three times in the fourth.

After Coastal added a run in the fifth, Arlo Pike hit a two-run homer to pull Yankee Ford even at 6-6.

Logan McCarthy had three hits, including a double, for Coastal.

JUNIOR LEGION

BIDDEFORD SWEEPS GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER: Kurtis Edgerton went 3 for 3, driving in a pair of runs and scoring three times as Biddeford defeated Gray-New Gloucester 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Biddeford.

Gray-New Gloucester (1-5) scored a pair of unearned run in the top of the second inning, but Biddeford took control with three runs in its half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Edgerton.

Biddeford (6-4) won the second game, 11-0.

THIRSTY TURF 10, MESSALONSKEE 2: Conner MacDonald allowed three hits, struck out nine, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings as Thirsty Turf (9-0) beat Messalonskee (4-5) in Portland.

TWILIGHT LEAGUE

PATRIOT INSURANCE 13, EDGE ACADEMY 1: Nate Pushard struck out six and allowed one hit as Patriot (8-3) opened a 7-0 lead over EDGE (4-6) in a game shortened to eight innings in Cumberland. Patriot scored six runs in the eighth on six walks and two hits.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.