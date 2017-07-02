LACONIA, N.H. — The Sanford Mainers scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to beat Winnipesaukee 4-3 in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Sunday.
Jimmy Kerr drove in the tying run in the ninth for Sanford (6-15) with a double and scored the winning run on a single by Connor Aube.
Greg Ludwig had a two-run homer in the bottom of the second and Winnipesaukee (8-11) added an unearned run in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Sanford scored an unearned run in the fifth, then got within a run in the eighth when Ryan Hogan scored on a bases-loaded walk by Logan Wyatt.
EMPIRE LEAGUE
SULLIVAN SWEEPS OLD ORCHARD BEACH: Luis Touron singled home Cole Easley with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Sullivan (4-5) added two more on an error for a 6-3 extra-inning victory over the Surge (4-5) in the first game of a doubleheader in Old Orchard Beach.
Touron had three hits, two RBI and also scored a run to lead the Explorers to an 11-7 win in the nightcap.
AMERICAN LEGION
YANKEE FORD 8, COASTAL LANDSCAPE 7: Matt Riggle drove in the tying run in the bottom of the eighth and Brogan Macdonald the winning run as Yankee Ford (7-2) beat Coastal Landscape (5-4) in a Zone 3 game at South Portland.
Riley Bartell and Cam Dube each had a two-run single in the first inning as Coastal Landscape scored five runs in the top of the first.
Riley Hasson had an RBI triple and Nolan Brown a two-run homer as Yankee Ford scored three times in the fourth.
After Coastal added a run in the fifth, Arlo Pike hit a two-run homer to pull Yankee Ford even at 6-6.
Logan McCarthy had three hits, including a double, for Coastal.
JUNIOR LEGION
BIDDEFORD SWEEPS GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER: Kurtis Edgerton went 3 for 3, driving in a pair of runs and scoring three times as Biddeford defeated Gray-New Gloucester 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Biddeford.
Gray-New Gloucester (1-5) scored a pair of unearned run in the top of the second inning, but Biddeford took control with three runs in its half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Edgerton.
Biddeford (6-4) won the second game, 11-0.
THIRSTY TURF 10, MESSALONSKEE 2: Conner MacDonald allowed three hits, struck out nine, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings as Thirsty Turf (9-0) beat Messalonskee (4-5) in Portland.
TWILIGHT LEAGUE
PATRIOT INSURANCE 13, EDGE ACADEMY 1: Nate Pushard struck out six and allowed one hit as Patriot (8-3) opened a 7-0 lead over EDGE (4-6) in a game shortened to eight innings in Cumberland. Patriot scored six runs in the eighth on six walks and two hits.